Cockeysville, MD
10511 WILMAR PLACE
10511 WILMAR PLACE

10511 Wilmar Place · No Longer Available
Location

10511 Wilmar Place, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated single family home ready for rent or rent to own or purchase. 4 total bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. One entrance from the front porch and one from the end of the driveway. New updates include scratch resistant and water proof flooring throughout main level, white shaker soft close cabinetry, unpolished granite counter tops, SS Whirlpool appliance package, lighting fixtures, foot moldings, a new master bathroom and refinished half bath on main level. Stackable washer dryer area available in the kitchen. Large, fenced backyard and a large storage shed with work bench. Basement is unfinished and also has a work area. Cockeysville has it all. If you need anything, most chances are, it's only a short walk or drive away and within minutes of Hunt Valley and Towson. Close to the NCR trail and Oregon Ridge State Park. Highly rated public school systems and very quiet even with it's proximity to 83 and York Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have any available units?
10511 WILMAR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have?
Some of 10511 WILMAR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 WILMAR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10511 WILMAR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 WILMAR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10511 WILMAR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE offer parking?
No, 10511 WILMAR PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10511 WILMAR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have a pool?
No, 10511 WILMAR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10511 WILMAR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 WILMAR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 WILMAR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
