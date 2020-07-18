10511 WILMAR PLACE

Amenities

Fully renovated single family home ready for rent or rent to own or purchase. 4 total bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. One entrance from the front porch and one from the end of the driveway. New updates include scratch resistant and water proof flooring throughout main level, white shaker soft close cabinetry, unpolished granite counter tops, SS Whirlpool appliance package, lighting fixtures, foot moldings, a new master bathroom and refinished half bath on main level. Stackable washer dryer area available in the kitchen. Large, fenced backyard and a large storage shed with work bench. Basement is unfinished and also has a work area. Cockeysville has it all. If you need anything, most chances are, it's only a short walk or drive away and within minutes of Hunt Valley and Towson. Close to the NCR trail and Oregon Ridge State Park. Highly rated public school systems and very quiet even with it's proximity to 83 and York Road.