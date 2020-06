Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed. (Owner is in the process of adding the third bedroom - if tenant wants to keep it as a 2 bedroom, the rent will be reduced to $1800.) All utilities are included. Lower Level / Basement is NOT included, owner is occuping - ONLY UPPER LEVEL FOR RENT. No pets.