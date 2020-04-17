8506 TOPAZ COURT

Amenities

Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA SF home in the highly sought after community, Summit Creek. This property was loving updated in 2016 and it truly have it ALL! This home is spacious and includes LOTS of luxurious ammenties, such as wide open floor plan, huge master bedroom suite w/ high ceilings, 2-story foyer and open floor plan, main floor private office suite, upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, spacious finished basement w/ custom built in bar and lots of special touches to include a gorgeous, modern, custom accent wall in the family room. This home also has converted 1 of the bedrooms to a large walkin custom closet/dressing room. This home has truly been lovingly designed and EVERY detail was considered. There are SO many details that you MUST see this home for yourself to appreciate. The owner is currently relocating, so the home is being shown fully furnished.