All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 8506 TOPAZ COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
8506 TOPAZ COURT
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

8506 TOPAZ COURT

8506 Topaz Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8506 Topaz Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA SF home in the highly sought after community, Summit Creek. This property was loving updated in 2016 and it truly have it ALL! This home is spacious and includes LOTS of luxurious ammenties, such as wide open floor plan, huge master bedroom suite w/ high ceilings, 2-story foyer and open floor plan, main floor private office suite, upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, spacious finished basement w/ custom built in bar and lots of special touches to include a gorgeous, modern, custom accent wall in the family room. This home also has converted 1 of the bedrooms to a large walkin custom closet/dressing room. This home has truly been lovingly designed and EVERY detail was considered. There are SO many details that you MUST see this home for yourself to appreciate. The owner is currently relocating, so the home is being shown fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have any available units?
8506 TOPAZ COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have?
Some of 8506 TOPAZ COURT's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 TOPAZ COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8506 TOPAZ COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 TOPAZ COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8506 TOPAZ COURT offers parking.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have a pool?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have accessible units?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8506 TOPAZ COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8506 TOPAZ COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University