accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
23 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
26 Units Available
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Luxurious complex is across the street from Kingsview Village Center, Starbucks and Anytime Fitness. Community amenities feature pool, lounge chairs and business center. Units feature patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
6 Units Available
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
When it comes to upscale apartment living, we've made your decision easy. Millstone at Kingsview is the premier apartment community in Germantown, MD, featuring high-end style and elegant touches you wont find anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
28 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Clarksburg
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
36 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,787
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Rockville
32 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
33 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,501
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1168 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1064 sqft
Luxury high-rise across from the shops at Gaithersburg Washington Center. Stainless steel appliances, spacious layout and great views. Community offers controlled access, elevator and shuttles to Shady Grove Metro. Near I-270.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7903 BADENLOCH WAY
7903 Badenloch Way, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7903 BADENLOCH WAY in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
502 DIAMONDBACK
502 Diamondback Dr, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1126 sqft
NEW two-bedroom plus den is located in Copley Building in the heart of Downtown Crown neighborhood. From the open-concept kitchen and living space to the private den there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy.
