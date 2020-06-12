All apartments in Clarksburg
12939 Ethel Rose Way
12939 Ethel Rose Way

Location

12939 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD 20841

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2300 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300

3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space. Large and bright Hardwood floors on main level, Gourmet kitchen w/Granite, Stainless appliances. Specious master bedroom with trey celling, large jacuzzi soaking tub. 5 mins from Clarksburg outlet, great school district. Opposite of Tot lots and mins from Milestone shops and restaurants. MUST SEE !

Tenant responsible to pay all utility services, no pets, no smoking inside the house.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have any available units?
12939 Ethel Rose Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have?
Some of 12939 Ethel Rose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12939 Ethel Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
12939 Ethel Rose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12939 Ethel Rose Way pet-friendly?
No, 12939 Ethel Rose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksburg.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way offer parking?
Yes, 12939 Ethel Rose Way offers parking.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12939 Ethel Rose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have a pool?
No, 12939 Ethel Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 12939 Ethel Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12939 Ethel Rose Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12939 Ethel Rose Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12939 Ethel Rose Way does not have units with air conditioning.
