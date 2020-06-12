Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 28300



3 way sun filled end unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms (1 optional), 2 full and 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage with 2 car driveway space. Large and bright Hardwood floors on main level, Gourmet kitchen w/Granite, Stainless appliances. Specious master bedroom with trey celling, large jacuzzi soaking tub. 5 mins from Clarksburg outlet, great school district. Opposite of Tot lots and mins from Milestone shops and restaurants. MUST SEE !



Tenant responsible to pay all utility services, no pets, no smoking inside the house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12939-ethel-rose-way-boyds-md/28300

No Pets Allowed



