All apartments in Chillum
Find more places like 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chillum, MD
/
1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:10 PM

1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309

1001 Chillum Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chillum
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 Chillum Road, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
A must see one bedroom/one bathroom condo in Hyattsville. This gorgeous condo has a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, and mounted microwave. Also, there is a living room/dining room combo with beautiful hardwood floors and light fixtures throughout the condo. This condo also features a balcony for entertaining. There is also a beautiful pool and fitness center located in the community!

Small Pets are welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5485807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have any available units?
1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have?
Some of 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 offer parking?
No, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 has a pool.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highview
7004 Highview Ter
Chillum, MD 20782
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St
Chillum, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Chillum 1 BedroomsChillum 2 Bedrooms
Chillum Apartments with BalconyChillum Apartments with Parking
Chillum Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America