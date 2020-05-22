1001 Chillum Rd Apt 309

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

A must see one bedroom/one bathroom condo in Hyattsville. This gorgeous condo has a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove/oven, and mounted microwave. Also, there is a living room/dining room combo with beautiful hardwood floors and light fixtures throughout the condo. This condo also features a balcony for entertaining. There is also a beautiful pool and fitness center located in the community!



Small Pets are welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



