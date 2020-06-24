6105 Arbor Street

Amenities

This is a beautiful, newly updated English basement apt. for rent in the town of Cheverly, MD. Has kitchenette complete with pantry, fridge, microwave oven, and convection oven; a large, private bathroom with shower, and vanity; central air condition with individual remote controls ; baseboard heat; a washer and dryer; a separate, private bedroom with a spacious lighted closet; and a private walk-out entrance to the back yard and street. The house is within walking distance to the Cheverly METRO and just 10 minutes from downtown Washington, DC. Cheverly is on the bus line. Cheverly Day is in May and there are social clubs and teams. The ideal tenant is a mature, clean, responsible, working professional or graduate student. . No pets. No smoking. If youre looking for a nice, quiet, home in a great neighborhood with its own Police Department, neighborhood watch, community center, two churches, swimming pool, and a friendly town to live in, then this might be the place for you. Contact me if interested in this rental! Thank you for stopping by.