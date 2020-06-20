2800 64TH AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry. Multiple pictures taken of each room on listing and did not use distorting camera so pictures are realistic. Home will be cleaned and some minor work done upon vacating of current tenants. Nice hardwood floors throughout, built in corner cupboards in formal Dining Room. Warm electric Fireplace in Living Room for those cool nights. Sun room great for 9 months a year but unheated. basement has finished Rec Rm and full bath. Garage is for storage, storage racks in garage, as floor may get wet, working on that. Off Street parking, right across the street from City Hall and Cheverly Police Department, about a mile to METRO station. Looking for 2 year lease