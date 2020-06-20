All apartments in Cheverly
Find more places like 2800 64TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheverly, MD
/
2800 64TH AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

2800 64TH AVE

2800 64th Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cheverly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry. Multiple pictures taken of each room on listing and did not use distorting camera so pictures are realistic. Home will be cleaned and some minor work done upon vacating of current tenants. Nice hardwood floors throughout, built in corner cupboards in formal Dining Room. Warm electric Fireplace in Living Room for those cool nights. Sun room great for 9 months a year but unheated. basement has finished Rec Rm and full bath. Garage is for storage, storage racks in garage, as floor may get wet, working on that. Off Street parking, right across the street from City Hall and Cheverly Police Department, about a mile to METRO station. Looking for 2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 64TH AVE have any available units?
2800 64TH AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2800 64TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2800 64TH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 64TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2800 64TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheverly.
Does 2800 64TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2800 64TH AVE does offer parking.
Does 2800 64TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 64TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 64TH AVE have a pool?
No, 2800 64TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2800 64TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2800 64TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 64TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 64TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 64TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 64TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2800 64TH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd
Cheverly, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Cheverly 2 BedroomsCheverly 3 Bedrooms
Cheverly Apartments with ParkingCheverly Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheverly Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD
Glenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity