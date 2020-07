Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Easy maintenance rental in Downtown Chestertown just a few blocks away from the Chester River, shopping, dining and so much more! All hard surface flooring! Must apply online, $30 per person over the age of 18. Must fill out the application and background check once completed the landlord will review. Looking for an applicant with no delinquent accounts. Must see to apply, then I will give you the link to apply.