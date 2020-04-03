All apartments in Chestertown
Find more places like 207 S CROSS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chestertown, MD
/
207 S CROSS STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

207 S CROSS STREET

207 South Cross Street · (302) 229-4231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 South Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
A MUST SEE! Beautiful multi-level apartment with elevator located off historic downtown Chestertown just minutes from all the shopping, restaurant, arts and shops that Chestertown has to offer. The apartment features beautiful hardwoods, multiple balconies, built in casework, and even a loft with skylights! Kitchen with island opens up to a dining room with new chandelier lighting, hardwoods and abundant windows and glass door to balcony overlooking the Green. Apartment suite features two full bathrooms, a powder room off the dining / living area and spacious bedroom areas. Onsite parking is provided free for residents, located just steps from the covered front porch. Long Term Lease Available, if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 S CROSS STREET have any available units?
207 S CROSS STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 S CROSS STREET have?
Some of 207 S CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 S CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
207 S CROSS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 S CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 207 S CROSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 207 S CROSS STREET does offer parking.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 S CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 207 S CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 207 S CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 S CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 S CROSS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 S CROSS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 S CROSS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD
Bowie, MDChesapeake Beach, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity