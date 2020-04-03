207 S CROSS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

A MUST SEE! Beautiful multi-level apartment with elevator located off historic downtown Chestertown just minutes from all the shopping, restaurant, arts and shops that Chestertown has to offer. The apartment features beautiful hardwoods, multiple balconies, built in casework, and even a loft with skylights! Kitchen with island opens up to a dining room with new chandelier lighting, hardwoods and abundant windows and glass door to balcony overlooking the Green. Apartment suite features two full bathrooms, a powder room off the dining / living area and spacious bedroom areas. Onsite parking is provided free for residents, located just steps from the covered front porch. Long Term Lease Available, if desired.