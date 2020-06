Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit A1 Available 04/15/19 Private 1BR near Washington College - Property Id: 35455



Please provide information concerning amount of monthly income and credit score when texting or emailing for an appointment to see this property. Must have credit score above 650 and monthly income above $2000. Thank you

Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of MD.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35455

Property Id 35455



(RLNE4790525)