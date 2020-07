Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate rental with upgrades galore to include Granite kitchen counters, Hardwood, Gas fireplace and unfinished basement on an acre of land. John Deere tractor for use with the lawn. Conveniently located between Andrews AFB and Pax River. Just minutes from the Charlotte Hall Bus lot. Don't let this one slip by in the newer subdivision. Current tenants have taken great care of the home shows well! Huge fenced in backyard for all activities!