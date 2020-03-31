All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:16 PM

9 Briarwood Rd

9 Briarwood Road · (410) 842-3956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD. This home has covered front porch and features gleaming hardwood floors, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen with brand new appliances & custom wall paint color to match any furniture style. Also includes, brand new HVAC system to give you cool air on warm summer days/nights, outdoor deck off the kitchen, great for relaxing after a long day, shed for extra storage and fenced in yard!

Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Application Fee $25.00/adult
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for move in on 4/15/2020!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Briarwood Rd have any available units?
9 Briarwood Rd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Briarwood Rd have?
Some of 9 Briarwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Briarwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9 Briarwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Briarwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Briarwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9 Briarwood Rd offer parking?
No, 9 Briarwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9 Briarwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Briarwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Briarwood Rd have a pool?
No, 9 Briarwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9 Briarwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 9 Briarwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Briarwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Briarwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
