9 Briarwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD. This home has covered front porch and features gleaming hardwood floors, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen with brand new appliances & custom wall paint color to match any furniture style. Also includes, brand new HVAC system to give you cool air on warm summer days/nights, outdoor deck off the kitchen, great for relaxing after a long day, shed for extra storage and fenced in yard!



Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Application Fee $25.00/adult

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Available for move in on 4/15/2020!



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*