6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Available now and Move-In Ready! Sunny 1 bedroom apartment w/Hardwood floors in Catonsville! Spacious bedroom...Private Balcony....Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher...Sunlight filled Living Room...Ceiling fans throughout.... Located near UMBC, CCBC, MARC Train..95/695; .5 miles from Catonsville short line walking/biking trail...Plenty of street parking....Pets accepted case by case basis.... $15 monthly rent discount for 2 year lease, $30 monthly rent discount for 3 year lease....Utilities are not included and average approx. $145 per month...Additional storage in attic...VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.