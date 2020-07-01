All apartments in Catonsville
6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR

6201 Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available now and Move-In Ready! Sunny 1 bedroom apartment w/Hardwood floors in Catonsville! Spacious bedroom...Private Balcony....Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher...Sunlight filled Living Room...Ceiling fans throughout.... Located near UMBC, CCBC, MARC Train..95/695; .5 miles from Catonsville short line walking/biking trail...Plenty of street parking....Pets accepted case by case basis.... $15 monthly rent discount for 2 year lease, $30 monthly rent discount for 3 year lease....Utilities are not included and average approx. $145 per month...Additional storage in attic...VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have any available units?
6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have?
Some of 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR is pet friendly.
Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR offer parking?
Yes, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR offers parking.
Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have a pool?
No, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 FREDERICK RD #2ND FLOOR has units with dishwashers.

