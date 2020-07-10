6030 Edmondson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Catonsville - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Catonsville boasts hardwood floors with an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and a built-in microwave. The upper-level offers three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a powder room and full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Rt 40 and I695.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5198897)