Catonsville, MD
6030 Edmondson Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

6030 Edmondson Avenue

6030 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
microwave
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Catonsville - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Catonsville boasts hardwood floors with an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and a built-in microwave. The upper-level offers three ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished basement provides additional living space plus a powder room and full-sized washer/dryer. Conveniently located to Rt 40 and I695.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
6030 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have?
Some of 6030 Edmondson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Edmondson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 6030 Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 Edmondson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 6030 Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6030 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

