5225 Garmouth Rd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

5225 Garmouth Rd

5225 Garmouth Road · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Garmouth Road, Catonsville, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 10, 2019

End of group home available soon! This unit features hardwood flooring all through out the unit, with updated kitchen, equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances. Has a finished basement with the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. This home also includes brand new HVAC system, comes with washer and dryer and has a front porch.Easy access to Rte 40 and I-695.

Call now and set an appointment!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Garmouth Rd have any available units?
5225 Garmouth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Garmouth Rd have?
Some of 5225 Garmouth Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Garmouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Garmouth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Garmouth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Garmouth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Garmouth Rd offer parking?
No, 5225 Garmouth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5225 Garmouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Garmouth Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Garmouth Rd have a pool?
No, 5225 Garmouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Garmouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 5225 Garmouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Garmouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Garmouth Rd has units with dishwashers.
