5225 Garmouth Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 10, 2019



End of group home available soon! This unit features hardwood flooring all through out the unit, with updated kitchen, equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances. Has a finished basement with the 4th bedroom and a full bathroom. This home also includes brand new HVAC system, comes with washer and dryer and has a front porch.Easy access to Rte 40 and I-695.



Call now and set an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****