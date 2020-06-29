15 HILLVIEW DRIVE

Adorable best describes this lovely home! All brick Cape Cod on beautiful 1/4 acre lot. Updated in the last 5 years. Great deck enhances your outdoor living experience. Freshly painted with wood floors throughout the house. Large lower level finished with custom full bath. Great cul-de-sac neighborhood with easy access to all major roadways and close to Downtown Baltimore and the Airport. REALTOR owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
