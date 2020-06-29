All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

15 HILLVIEW DRIVE

15 Hillview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Hillview Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable best describes this lovely home! All brick Cape Cod on beautiful 1/4 acre lot. Updated in the last 5 years. Great deck enhances your outdoor living experience. Freshly painted with wood floors throughout the house. Large lower level finished with custom full bath. Great cul-de-sac neighborhood with easy access to all major roadways and close to Downtown Baltimore and the Airport. REALTOR owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15 HILLVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15 HILLVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 HILLVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
