15 HILLVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable best describes this lovely home! All brick Cape Cod on beautiful 1/4 acre lot. Updated in the last 5 years. Great deck enhances your outdoor living experience. Freshly painted with wood floors throughout the house. Large lower level finished with custom full bath. Great cul-de-sac neighborhood with easy access to all major roadways and close to Downtown Baltimore and the Airport. REALTOR owner.