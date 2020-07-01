All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1206 ARUNAH AVENUE

1206 Arunah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Arunah Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
Everything has been done on this beautifully renovated 2 level, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home loaded with upgrades at the end of a quiet street in a fantastic location! Tailored exterior, expert landscaping, fresh designer paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, new windows, upgraded lighting, fixtures, fresh designer paint, brand new kitchen, baths and more, this one is just waiting for you to call home! An abundance of natural light streams through the large bay window in the living room illuminating rich hardwood flooring and on trend neutral paint. The adjoining dining room with windows on 2 walls has a chic chandelier and opens to the renovated kitchen with pristine white 42 inch cabinetry, beautiful granite, large tile flooring and quality stainless steel appliances! Hardwoods continue down the hall and into three bright bedrooms, one with a sliding glass doors to the large sunroom with walls of windows. The perfect spot to relax after a long day! The remodeled bath features a granite topped white vanity and contemporary mirror, lighting, fixtures and tile. The spacious lower level family room has plush carpet, recessed lighting, built-ins and a cozy brick fireplace. Another lovely remodeled full bath has shower with custom inlay tile. Walk to baseball field, community center, minutes to major commuter routes, parks, shopping, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have any available units?
1206 ARUNAH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have?
Some of 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1206 ARUNAH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 ARUNAH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

