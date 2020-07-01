1206 ARUNAH AVENUE

Amenities

Everything has been done on this beautifully renovated 2 level, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home loaded with upgrades at the end of a quiet street in a fantastic location! Tailored exterior, expert landscaping, fresh designer paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, new windows, upgraded lighting, fixtures, fresh designer paint, brand new kitchen, baths and more, this one is just waiting for you to call home! An abundance of natural light streams through the large bay window in the living room illuminating rich hardwood flooring and on trend neutral paint. The adjoining dining room with windows on 2 walls has a chic chandelier and opens to the renovated kitchen with pristine white 42 inch cabinetry, beautiful granite, large tile flooring and quality stainless steel appliances! Hardwoods continue down the hall and into three bright bedrooms, one with a sliding glass doors to the large sunroom with walls of windows. The perfect spot to relax after a long day! The remodeled bath features a granite topped white vanity and contemporary mirror, lighting, fixtures and tile. The spacious lower level family room has plush carpet, recessed lighting, built-ins and a cozy brick fireplace. Another lovely remodeled full bath has shower with custom inlay tile. Walk to baseball field, community center, minutes to major commuter routes, parks, shopping, dining and entertainment!