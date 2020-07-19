All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

119 S PROSPECT AVE

119 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Prospect Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Also available FOR SALE, Semi-Detached Home with Craftsman Updates! Huge lot (3 lots in one)! Coveted fenced yard with level lawn & barbecue/dining deck. Quality hardscaping including side trellis patio with stone fountain and multi-vehicle driveway approaching oversized detached 2-car garage. Welcoming covered front porch for afternoon tea! Gorgeous stainless/granite custom Kitchen. Partially finished basement with Full Bath and walk-out to the sprawling back yard with fire pit. Bright 'n' airy main level Bedroom. Two additional upstairs Bedrooms; Full Bath. Brand new Energy Star heating system and water heater (3 months old). Lots of added SMART FEATURES including lights, locks and garage openers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have any available units?
119 S PROSPECT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have?
Some of 119 S PROSPECT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S PROSPECT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
119 S PROSPECT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S PROSPECT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 119 S PROSPECT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 119 S PROSPECT AVE offers parking.
Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S PROSPECT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have a pool?
No, 119 S PROSPECT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have accessible units?
No, 119 S PROSPECT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S PROSPECT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S PROSPECT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
