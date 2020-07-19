119 S PROSPECT AVE

Amenities

Also available FOR SALE, Semi-Detached Home with Craftsman Updates! Huge lot (3 lots in one)! Coveted fenced yard with level lawn & barbecue/dining deck. Quality hardscaping including side trellis patio with stone fountain and multi-vehicle driveway approaching oversized detached 2-car garage. Welcoming covered front porch for afternoon tea! Gorgeous stainless/granite custom Kitchen. Partially finished basement with Full Bath and walk-out to the sprawling back yard with fire pit. Bright 'n' airy main level Bedroom. Two additional upstairs Bedrooms; Full Bath. Brand new Energy Star heating system and water heater (3 months old). Lots of added SMART FEATURES including lights, locks and garage openers.