9079 Waltham Woods Rd

This multilevel single family home amazes with how spacious it is. Walk into the living room with a large eat-in kitchen right behind. The sliding glass doors go out to a huge deck with access to the yard and shed or into the connected one car garage. Go up a few steps to the private bedroom area with two fairly equal children's rooms and a moderate master with a huge walk in closet. Down a half flight from the living level is a family room which also has outdoor access, a powder room, laundry and a wood burning stove, Down a few stairs and you are in a giant playroom, home office or teen suite, This home has ceiling fans everywhere. Closet space is generous. Back yard slopes off but right around the corner is a large field where neighborhood kids play. Harford Hills Elementary, Pine Grove Middle and Loch Raven HS, Close to 695, Perring Parkway all kinds of food and shopping.