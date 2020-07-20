All apartments in Carney
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

9079 Waltham Woods Rd

9079 Waltham Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

9079 Waltham Woods Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This multilevel single family home amazes with how spacious it is. Walk into the living room with a large eat-in kitchen right behind. The sliding glass doors go out to a huge deck with access to the yard and shed or into the connected one car garage. Go up a few steps to the private bedroom area with two fairly equal children's rooms and a moderate master with a huge walk in closet. Down a half flight from the living level is a family room which also has outdoor access, a powder room, laundry and a wood burning stove, Down a few stairs and you are in a giant playroom, home office or teen suite, This home has ceiling fans everywhere. Closet space is generous. Back yard slopes off but right around the corner is a large field where neighborhood kids play. Harford Hills Elementary, Pine Grove Middle and Loch Raven HS, Close to 695, Perring Parkway all kinds of food and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have any available units?
9079 Waltham Woods Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have?
Some of 9079 Waltham Woods Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 Waltham Woods Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9079 Waltham Woods Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 Waltham Woods Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd offers parking.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have a pool?
No, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have accessible units?
No, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9079 Waltham Woods Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9079 Waltham Woods Rd has units with air conditioning.
