8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1

Located in Carney this is a multi-family dwelling. The 1st floor is 2 bedrooms, one full bath, full kitchen, living room, dining room. The basement is fully finished and is the entire size of the first floor which is included in this unit. You have a separate entrance through the front entrance, side porch entrance and basement entrance. There is a driveway leading to parking in the back as well as a garage. You will also have full access to the yard.



Property Highlights:



* Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room

* Full size Washer and Dryer included

* New Flooring

* Freshly Painted

* Driveway Parking

* Full Basement

* Porch

* Large Yard



No Pets Allowed



