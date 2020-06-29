All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1

8844 Satyr Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8844 Satyr Hill Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Carney this is a multi-family dwelling. The 1st floor is 2 bedrooms, one full bath, full kitchen, living room, dining room. The basement is fully finished and is the entire size of the first floor which is included in this unit. You have a separate entrance through the front entrance, side porch entrance and basement entrance. There is a driveway leading to parking in the back as well as a garage. You will also have full access to the yard.

Property Highlights:

* Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room
* Full size Washer and Dryer included
* New Flooring
* Freshly Painted
* Driveway Parking
* Full Basement
* Porch
* Large Yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have?
Some of 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8844 Satyr Hill Rd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with BalconyCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University