All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 2607 BRADWELL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
2607 BRADWELL COURT
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

2607 BRADWELL COURT

2607 Bradwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2607 Bradwell Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Rambler in high Opportunity and sought after Parkville. New wood floors,Kitchen tiles, plenty of cabinet space, Florida or Sun room or covered porch. Clean and ready to move in. Send your applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have any available units?
2607 BRADWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have?
Some of 2607 BRADWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 BRADWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2607 BRADWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 BRADWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2607 BRADWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT offer parking?
No, 2607 BRADWELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 BRADWELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 2607 BRADWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2607 BRADWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 BRADWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 BRADWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with ParkingCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University