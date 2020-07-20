Beautiful Rambler in high Opportunity and sought after Parkville. New wood floors,Kitchen tiles, plenty of cabinet space, Florida or Sun room or covered porch. Clean and ready to move in. Send your applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have any available units?
2607 BRADWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 2607 BRADWELL COURT have?
Some of 2607 BRADWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 BRADWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2607 BRADWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.