Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:05 AM

513 DEEP CREEK VW

513 Deep Creek View · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD 21409
Cape St. Claire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters including lunch/breakfast counter and separate breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks family room which has an Atrium door leading to rear, Screened DECK/PORCH. Charming arched doorways, Cozy Gas Fireplace, 9 foot ceilings, Laundry is on Bedroom Level... (how nice is that!) and many other very especially nice features. Master suite is large enough for king sized bed along with furniture for a sitting area. Of course there is plenty of space for your clothes in large Walk-In Closet or it could double as the perfect new born baby's room. The all Ceramic master bathroom has Comfy soaking tub, Separate walk in Shower, Large vanity cabinet plus convenient Double sink. With two full bathrooms on the upper level there is another full bathroom adjacent to the ground level bonus room, as well as a convenient powder room on the living room (middle) level. If you are thinking about location, this home is 5 to 10 minutes from highly rated Broadneck Peninsula schools, Anne Arundel Community College, Broadneck Recreational Park, Two Shopping Centers, Bay Hills 18 Hole Golf Course, many delicious Restaurants, several boating marinas and even Historic Annapolis. Talk to your REALTOR about the special requirements for seeing this excellent home. Due to Pandemic, agent and clients should wear a mask. Please wear the booties. There will be booties for your use inside the front door. Take them with you when leaving. Also the lights will be on and closets will be open, so it is requested you don't touch anything while there. Leave things as you find them. Thank you. Available to move in on July 5th. $3,000 Security Deposit. Must use Long and Foster web site for On-Line Application. It works and will result in faster processing and approval. Current tenant requires notice of showings the day before the showing appointment.. Don't call the listing agent for an appointment. Have YOUR AGENT call the showing service who makes all appointments. 24 hour notice for showings. Appointments can be made between Current tenants will allow showings to begin after 9 AM daily and showings must end prior to 7 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have any available units?
513 DEEP CREEK VW has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have?
Some of 513 DEEP CREEK VW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 DEEP CREEK VW currently offering any rent specials?
513 DEEP CREEK VW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 DEEP CREEK VW pet-friendly?
No, 513 DEEP CREEK VW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape St. Claire.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW offer parking?
Yes, 513 DEEP CREEK VW does offer parking.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 DEEP CREEK VW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have a pool?
No, 513 DEEP CREEK VW does not have a pool.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have accessible units?
No, 513 DEEP CREEK VW does not have accessible units.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 DEEP CREEK VW has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 DEEP CREEK VW have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 DEEP CREEK VW does not have units with air conditioning.
