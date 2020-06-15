513 DEEP CREEK VW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters including lunch/breakfast counter and separate breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks family room which has an Atrium door leading to rear, Screened DECK/PORCH. Charming arched doorways, Cozy Gas Fireplace, 9 foot ceilings, Laundry is on Bedroom Level... (how nice is that!) and many other very especially nice features. Master suite is large enough for king sized bed along with furniture for a sitting area. Of course there is plenty of space for your clothes in large Walk-In Closet or it could double as the perfect new born baby's room. The all Ceramic master bathroom has Comfy soaking tub, Separate walk in Shower, Large vanity cabinet plus convenient Double sink. With two full bathrooms on the upper level there is another full bathroom adjacent to the ground level bonus room, as well as a convenient powder room on the living room (middle) level. If you are thinking about location, this home is 5 to 10 minutes from highly rated Broadneck Peninsula schools, Anne Arundel Community College, Broadneck Recreational Park, Two Shopping Centers, Bay Hills 18 Hole Golf Course, many delicious Restaurants, several boating marinas and even Historic Annapolis. Talk to your REALTOR about the special requirements for seeing this excellent home. Due to Pandemic, agent and clients should wear a mask. Please wear the booties. There will be booties for your use inside the front door. Take them with you when leaving. Also the lights will be on and closets will be open, so it is requested you don't touch anything while there. Leave things as you find them. Thank you. Available to move in on July 5th. $3,000 Security Deposit. Must use Long and Foster web site for On-Line Application. It works and will result in faster processing and approval. Current tenant requires notice of showings the day before the showing appointment.. Don't call the listing agent for an appointment. Have YOUR AGENT call the showing service who makes all appointments. 24 hour notice for showings. Appointments can be made between Current tenants will allow showings to begin after 9 AM daily and showings must end prior to 7 PM.