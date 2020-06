Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Wonderful single family home in the tree-lined DEER WOOD community. This home features three bedrooms and three full bath plus a powder room. There's an office in the basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom and a loft on the upper level. The main level is open and light filled. Large sliding doors in the family room lead to a multi-level wrap-around deck backing to the woods. This is a very clean and well maintained home. No Pets