All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE

12006 Beltsville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12006 Beltsville Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SPECIOUS TWO LEVEL TOWNHOME IN A DESIRED COMMUNITY. FENCED BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED AND BRICK PATIO. CLOSE TO 495, 95, COLLEGE PARK AND SHOPPING CENTERS.LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT TENANTS WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lighthouse at Twin Lakes Apartments
11932 Twinlakes Dr
Calverton, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University