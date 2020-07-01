SPECIOUS TWO LEVEL TOWNHOME IN A DESIRED COMMUNITY. FENCED BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED AND BRICK PATIO. CLOSE TO 495, 95, COLLEGE PARK AND SHOPPING CENTERS.LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT TENANTS WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12006 BELTSVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.