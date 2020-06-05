8022 CYPRESS GROVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table

Fabulous Cozy Paradise located in Cul-de-sac, 5BR, 4FB, open floor plan with large gourmet kitchen with spacious eating area open to Family room w/FP. Additional FR/sunroom open to deck and stone patio, MBR back to wood with customized walking closet. private wooded back yard with stream. FF basement w/wet bar & Billiard table. Formal LR and DR, office. LR w/washer and dryer. S.S Appliances Whitman School dis. Minutes to D.C. Located in the unique enclave of Cabin John. No sign in the property.