7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful contemporary split level house in sought-after Cabin John. Impressive two-story foyer entrance welcomes you into this open floor plan home perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the fabulous natural light, numerous skylights and cathedral ceilings that create great volumes and architectural details. Roof and most windows were replaced 5-6 years ago, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Wolf stove, Sub-zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher, updated bathrooms with 2 new showers. Close to 495, C&O Canal, shopping, restaurants and more!