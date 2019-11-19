All apartments in Cabin John
Find more places like 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabin John, MD
/
7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE

7809 Tomlinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7809 Tomlinson Avenue, Cabin John, MD 20818

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful contemporary split level house in sought-after Cabin John. Impressive two-story foyer entrance welcomes you into this open floor plan home perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the fabulous natural light, numerous skylights and cathedral ceilings that create great volumes and architectural details. Roof and most windows were replaced 5-6 years ago, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, Wolf stove, Sub-zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher, updated bathrooms with 2 new showers. Close to 495, C&O Canal, shopping, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have any available units?
7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabin John, MD.
What amenities does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have?
Some of 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabin John.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 TOMLINSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAPotomac, MDMcLean, VASouth Kensington, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDChevy Chase, MDGreat Falls, VA
Idylwood, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAWolf Trap, VANorth Kensington, MDVienna, VAAspen Hill, MDOakton, VAWest Falls Church, VAMerrifield, VASeven Corners, VAForest Glen, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia