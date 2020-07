Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely end of group town home in quiet neighborhood! This home is freshly painted, refinished real wood kitchen cabinets, with new carpets. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 3 fully finished levels also featuring a fenced yard and deck as well as a slate patio for your outdoor enjoyment!

No smoking please and pets considered.