Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
5131 NEW STEAD COURT
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:42 PM

5131 NEW STEAD COURT

5131 New Stead Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5131 New Stead Ct, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
The nicest maintained home you will find for rent - it feels like home the minute you walk in the front door!~ Spacious main floor with family room off kitchen for gatherings, living room, separate dining room, and convenient half bath. Informal dining & walk out sliding glass doors to sunny and private deck. Beautifully painted throughout. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper lever. Owners have lovingly taken great pride of ownership of this home, and it shows! Flooring is gleaming hardwoods on Main Level, hardwood, tile baths & carpeting in bedrooms on Upper Level, ceramic tile in basement. Basement is light and airy, fully finished, with family room, additional large room (no window) can easily be 5th bedroom for guests or extended family, and convenient full bathroom. Beautifully landscaped lot with trees, a pear tree, bulbs, flowers, and lawn. Enjoy the afternoon breeze on the patio in private back yard, and BBQ fun on the deck. Fully fenced, and a corner lot for privacy. Solar panels create heat efficiency & lower hot water heating costs! Great location!!! 50 mins or so to DC, 30 mins National Harbor, and 30 mins Old Town Alexandria with all of their entertainment, wonderful restaurants, shopping, pier, etc. Walk out the front door and a short 30 min walk/hike takes you to the river. For you boaters/kayakers, 15 min drive to Marshal Hall Road pier, 2 boat ramps, and to Atlantic Kayak Company for all of the organized Potomac River outings they provide to public. For more about the pier visit https://www.charlescountymd.gov/locations/marshall-hall-boat-launching-facility. Also 35 mins to Andrews Air Force Base, and 11 mins to Lincoln Military Housing. Home is rented Unfurnished, available June 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

