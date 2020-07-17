All apartments in Bryans Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:50 PM

2712 Coppersmith Place

2712 Coppersmith Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Coppersmith Pl, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
A beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with spacious room sizes, and 4 bathrooms. The main level has a large family room with three arched windows allowing for lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels, modern kitchen with dining area that opens onto a deck. Great colors in the kitchen, with granite countertops, maple cabinets an island and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling with a large bathroom complete with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, a separate water closet, and a large walk-in closet. The lower-level can be used as a 4th bedroom as it has closet space and a full bathroom. The backyard has been lovingly tended to with charming flowering shrubs and plants surrounded by cute lawn ornaments. The patio area out back is the perfect sanctuary as the townhome backs up to a tree line. Much more privacy than the other townhomes in the area. There is a security system with a doorbell camera, motion detectors and more ready for you to set up in your name. Located in Bryans Road, Maryland within 2 minutes of grocery stores, CVS, restaurants, and Indian Head Highway. 20 minutes from the National Harbor, Alexandria, VA and Washington, DC.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
* $25 Resident Benefit Package to include positive credit reporting, HVAC filter change quarterly, access to 24 hour maintenance online, and online portal set up for rent payments.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

No utilities are included.

PET RULE: Allowed, with deposit.

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

