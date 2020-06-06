All apartments in Brunswick
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

1313 Scheer St

1313 Scheer St · (301) 694-6900
Location

1313 Scheer St, Brunswick, MD 21716

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Coming Soon! Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking and quartz counters. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxury bath. Fully finished walkout basement with bedroom, full bath, and family room. Over-sized detached two car garage. Enjoy all community amenities including outdoor pool, exercise room, playgrounds, & community center. Close to commuter routes & MARC train. Pets case by case with deposit. MDFR265040
For Application, visit www.pmpbiz.com. $25 Application Fee per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Scheer St have any available units?
1313 Scheer St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1313 Scheer St have?
Some of 1313 Scheer St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Scheer St currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Scheer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Scheer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Scheer St offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St does offer parking.
Does 1313 Scheer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Scheer St have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St has a pool.
Does 1313 Scheer St have accessible units?
No, 1313 Scheer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Scheer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Scheer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1313 Scheer St has units with air conditioning.
