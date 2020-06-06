1313 Scheer St

Amenities

Coming Soon! Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking and quartz counters. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and luxury bath. Fully finished walkout basement with bedroom, full bath, and family room. Over-sized detached two car garage. Enjoy all community amenities including outdoor pool, exercise room, playgrounds, & community center. Close to commuter routes & MARC train. Pets case by case with deposit. MDFR265040

For Application, visit www.pmpbiz.com. $25 Application Fee per person 18 and older.