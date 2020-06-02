All apartments in Brooklyn Park
213 CRESSWELL ROAD
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

213 CRESSWELL ROAD

213 Cresswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

213 Cresswell Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECIAL!! 1st month free if move-in by 7/31!! Newly renovated and ready for immediate occupancy! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have any available units?
213 CRESSWELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 213 CRESSWELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
213 CRESSWELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 CRESSWELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD is not pet friendly.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 CRESSWELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 CRESSWELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
