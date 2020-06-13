128 Apartments for rent in Brock Hall, MD with balcony
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 16
Having been settled by Europeans around 1695, the area around Brock Hall is chock-full of history. Daniel Carroll, one of the signers of the United States Constitution, is believed to have been born in a nearby home.
Brock Hall is a relatively large community, considering the fact that it's considered a census-designated place rather than a city or town. There were 9,552 residents at the time of the last census. With over 13 square miles to spread out in, though, the population density remains low even in the face of consistent population growth. Luckily for residents who enjoy their seclusion, this growth has been insufficient to overcrowd the area, and they're more than happy to enjoy their gorgeous houses with the few neighbors they actually have. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brock Hall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.