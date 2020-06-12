/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brock Hall, MD
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
15116 N BERWICK LANE
15116 North Berwick Lane, Brock Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
Live in luxury! Gorgeous three level townhome in sought after Beech Tree community. 3 Bedroom with 2 full baths and 2 half baths on quiet street backing to woods! Modern open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter-tops.
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
Results within 1 mile of Brock Hall
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
13910 SHANNOCK LANE
13910 Shannock Lane, Kettering, MD
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath Colonial home with spacious yard and wonderful views! Located in Oak Creek Club, a gated golf course community, which includes open park space, walking paths, a restaurant, playgrounds, outdoor swimming pool, tennis
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
Results within 5 miles of Brock Hall
Verified
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified
89 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.
1 Unit Available
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301
15613 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1369 sqft
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center.
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.
