Brentwood, MD
3712 TAYLOR STREET
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

3712 TAYLOR STREET

3712 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Taylor Street, Brentwood, MD 20722
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
A commuters dream! Lovely home features 3 full levels of living; Offers spacious owners suite with walk-in closet, en-suite bath, with separate shower; sizable 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th bedrooms with spacious closets. Bathrooms on all finished levels. Jack and Jill bath on 2nd level; upper-level laundry; formal Living & Dining rooms, spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, ample 42-inch cabinets, and island with storage; Large level yard perfect for gardening or summer entertaining. 10 minutes ride to 3 metro rail stations. BASEMENT IS NOT OCCUPIED BUT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
3712 TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, MD.
What amenities does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 3712 TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3712 TAYLOR STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3712 TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
No, 3712 TAYLOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 3712 TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3712 TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 TAYLOR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 TAYLOR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
