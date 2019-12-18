3712 TAYLOR STREET

Amenities
A commuters dream! Lovely home features 3 full levels of living; Offers spacious owners suite with walk-in closet, en-suite bath, with separate shower; sizable 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th bedrooms with spacious closets. Bathrooms on all finished levels. Jack and Jill bath on 2nd level; upper-level laundry; formal Living & Dining rooms, spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, ample 42-inch cabinets, and island with storage; Large level yard perfect for gardening or summer entertaining. 10 minutes ride to 3 metro rail stations. BASEMENT IS NOT OCCUPIED BUT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL.