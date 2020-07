Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful single family home with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, huge, fully fenced backyard waiting just for you. This is it! Freshly painted with gleaming new wood floors, lovely eat-in kitchen and huge basement with washer and dryer. Close to 34th St., 38th St., Baltimore Ave/ Route 1, Bladensburg Rd., buses and all public transportation. Don't hesitate, see it today!