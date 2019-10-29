All apartments in Brandywine
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

14509 OWINGS AVENUE

14509 Owings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14509 Owings Avenue, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Why only have some when you can have it all? Here's one that 'has it all!' ...including 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms! One of those full bathrooms is on the main level! ...and together with the large office (that could be a bedroom on the main level), you would have 6 bedrooms! But let's not stop there! ...Gorgeous kitchen with huge island and other granite counter space! Nice! Morning room and other rooms you would come to expect of any fine home! Fireplace! Deck! Very respectable neighborhood! Finished basement too! This is one worth seeing now! SPECIAL INCENTIVE FOR MULTI-YEAR LEASES; $2945 FOR A TWO YEAR LEASE! and $2895 FOR A THREE YEAR LEASE! See photos and then see it for real!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have any available units?
14509 OWINGS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
Is 14509 OWINGS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14509 OWINGS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14509 OWINGS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14509 OWINGS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14509 OWINGS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
