14509 OWINGS AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Why only have some when you can have it all? Here's one that 'has it all!' ...including 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms! One of those full bathrooms is on the main level! ...and together with the large office (that could be a bedroom on the main level), you would have 6 bedrooms! But let's not stop there! ...Gorgeous kitchen with huge island and other granite counter space! Nice! Morning room and other rooms you would come to expect of any fine home! Fireplace! Deck! Very respectable neighborhood! Finished basement too! This is one worth seeing now! SPECIAL INCENTIVE FOR MULTI-YEAR LEASES; $2945 FOR A TWO YEAR LEASE! and $2895 FOR A THREE YEAR LEASE! See photos and then see it for real!