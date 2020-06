Amenities

Unique opportunity to rent a waterfront home within the Seneca Park Marina. Access to a boat slip (up to 25 feet - some restrictions apply) and the marina pool (available on Summer weekends). Four bedrooms, central air, fenced yard, freshly painted and new carpet. Must use listing brokerage's application. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH MARINA PERSONNEL REGARDING HOUSE.