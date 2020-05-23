All apartments in Bowleys Quarters
7 Ketch Cay Court · No Longer Available
7 Ketch Cay Court, Bowleys Quarters, MD 21220
Bowleys Quarters

Lovely and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in water oriented community. Featuring: Fresh paint, brand new laminate flooring throughout main level, large living area, half bath, open kitchen/dining room with double doors leading to large deck for outdoor entertaining, kitchen-island, stainless steel appliances. Upper level comprised of 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath with double sinks, large master walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with full bath, washer/dryer, utility sink, wet bar, walk-out level to brick paver patio and fenced in rear yard. Tenants to use property managers application and lease. $40.00 per adult applicant. ***Please adhere to local/state government COVID-19 restrictions. No more than three (3) people at property at any one time. MASKS AND BOOTIES REQUIRED TO ENTER. ***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

