7 KETCH CAY COURT

Lovely and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in water oriented community. Featuring: Fresh paint, brand new laminate flooring throughout main level, large living area, half bath, open kitchen/dining room with double doors leading to large deck for outdoor entertaining, kitchen-island, stainless steel appliances. Upper level comprised of 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath with double sinks, large master walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings. Fully finished basement with full bath, washer/dryer, utility sink, wet bar, walk-out level to brick paver patio and fenced in rear yard. Tenants to use property managers application and lease. $40.00 per adult applicant. ***Please adhere to local/state government COVID-19 restrictions. No more than three (3) people at property at any one time. MASKS AND BOOTIES REQUIRED TO ENTER. ***