Home
/
Bladensburg, MD
/
5206 NEWTON STREET
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5206 NEWTON STREET
5206 Newton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5206 Newton Street, Bladensburg, MD 20710
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 bed rooms condo in a great location. Property is well kept. Very convenience for transportation, restaurant, and other attraction. All utilities are included in the rent BUT ELECTRICITY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have any available units?
5206 NEWTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bladensburg, MD
.
Is 5206 NEWTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5206 NEWTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 NEWTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bladensburg
.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET offer parking?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have a pool?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 NEWTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 NEWTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
