All apartments in Berwyn Heights
Find more places like 7604 MARIETTA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berwyn Heights, MD
/
7604 MARIETTA LANE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

7604 MARIETTA LANE

7604 Marietta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7604 Marietta Lane, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LARGE 4 LEVEL SPLIT LEVEL HOME. Ready to move in. Hardwood floors. Wood burning fireplaces in living room. Eat-in kitchen with built in and ceramic tile floor and back splash. Dining room has sliding glass door to the deck. 2nd Wood fireplace is in the rec. room with brick wall floor to ceiling. With 4th bedroom and full bath. Down next level has Laundry room with walk out to back yard with room for den, study or office. Master bedroom with full bath and shower, plus 2 additional Bedrooms at the upstairs level with full bath. Covered front porch. Off street parking. 2 Zone HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have any available units?
7604 MARIETTA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berwyn Heights, MD.
What amenities does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have?
Some of 7604 MARIETTA LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 MARIETTA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7604 MARIETTA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 MARIETTA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7604 MARIETTA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berwyn Heights.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7604 MARIETTA LANE offers parking.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 MARIETTA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have a pool?
No, 7604 MARIETTA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have accessible units?
No, 7604 MARIETTA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 MARIETTA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 MARIETTA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7604 MARIETTA LANE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDNew Carrollton, MDRiverdale Park, MDEast Riverdale, MDBeltsville, MD
Adelphi, MDSeabrook, MDCalverton, MDChillum, MDBladensburg, MDSouth Laurel, MDLanham, MDBrentwood, MDLandover, MDMount Rainier, MDLangley Park, MDCheverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University