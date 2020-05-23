7604 MARIETTA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LARGE 4 LEVEL SPLIT LEVEL HOME. Ready to move in. Hardwood floors. Wood burning fireplaces in living room. Eat-in kitchen with built in and ceramic tile floor and back splash. Dining room has sliding glass door to the deck. 2nd Wood fireplace is in the rec. room with brick wall floor to ceiling. With 4th bedroom and full bath. Down next level has Laundry room with walk out to back yard with room for den, study or office. Master bedroom with full bath and shower, plus 2 additional Bedrooms at the upstairs level with full bath. Covered front porch. Off street parking. 2 Zone HVAC.