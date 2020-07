Amenities

in unit laundry extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment available for immediate rental. large back yard, extra storage, own entrance. Washer and dryer in the unit, living room and kitchen.

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment available for immediate rental. large back yard, extra storage, own entrance. Washer and dryer in the unit, living room and kitchen.