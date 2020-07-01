/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:54 PM
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9465 PEP RALLY LN
9465 Pep Rally Lane, Bensville, MD
Beautiful Colonial in North Point School District. Well maintained 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Enjoy all the features of a model home such as a Large gourmet kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Formal Living Room, & Deck leading to a Large Fenced Backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Bensville
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4285 RAY DRIVE
4285 Ray Drive, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1800 sqft
Wonderful rental in a rural environment* La PLata address* Lots of privacy* great for nature/hunting enthusiast! Easy commute to all the bases and downtown DC* Three bedrooms, 2 additional finished rooms upstairs* Integral garage and full unfinished
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
6605 MUSKRAT COURT
6605 Muskrat Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
This home is ready to move in. The main floor features a kitchen with breakfast area, large family room with fireplace, dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with bath and two additional bedrooms.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
10391 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10391 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD
This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
6130 GRAY WOLF CT
6130 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 5 miles of Bensville
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Chalkstone Place
2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1844 sqft
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4037 Bluebird Drive
4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1200 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
119 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE E
119 St Andrews Drive, Fort Washington, MD
**This SF features 5 BR, 3.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3100 CHESTNUT DRIVE
3100 Chestnut Drive, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3100 CHESTNUT DRIVE in Waldorf. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
19508 LARIAT PL
19508 Lariat Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really nice townhome toward the North end of Waldorf for easy commute to D.C. New Flooring and Carpeting throughout and entire home is freshly painted. Great deck for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
15905 DUSTY LANE
15905 Dusty Lane, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Renovated 3BR 1 BA home with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and a deck with HUGE backyard for summer enjoyment. 10 minutes to MGM National Harbor, 15 minutes to AAFB and 20 minutes to DC. Available July 15th.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
JULY 1st MOVE IN READY!! Celebrate the 4th of July in this Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
11303 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE
11303 Golden Eagle Place, Waldorf, MD
YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
10501 CATALINA PL
10501 Catalina Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well maintained Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors and W/W Carpet. Large Deck for your entertaining. Fenced backyard. Assigned 2 parking spaces in Front of the home.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
4711 DIAMOND RIDGE LANE
4711 Diamond Ridge Lane, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2970 sqft
This lovely two level living space in this 55 and over community in White Plains has a very inviting and relaxing atmosphere that you would love to call home.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3317 RYON COURT
3317 Ryon Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
2 LEVEL TOWNHOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH WOOD FLOORS AND A LARGE PICTURE WINDOW, FENCED REAR. NO CATS, 2 YEAR LEASES ONLY, AT LEAST A 575 CREDIT SCORE. SALARY REQUIREMENT $4500 P/M
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2814 GOLDEN GATE COURT
2814 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
MOVE IN READY. ENJOY THIS LOVELY HOME. PRIVATE BALCONY. WASHER/DRYER ON TOP LE
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12306 HORIZON CT
12306 Horizon Court, Fort Washington, MD
Ready To Move In! Four bedroom/3 full bath Split-Foyer with a large backyard. New carpet, new windows, freshly painted...what more could you ask for! Conveniently located to Metro stops, shopping and National Harbor/MGM.
Results within 10 miles of Bensville
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
157 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.