8824 COTTONGRASS STREET

VIEW THE 3D Tour of this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house. . Kitchen has breakfast area, island cook top, wall oven and wall microwave. Wood fireplace in family room. Separate dining room, living room. Two tier deck with access from living room and basement. Master bedroom with dressing area, walk in closet. Master bathroom has two vanities, soaking tub, shower. Large second bathroom with dual entry. Laundry in unfinished basement. Carpets are new. Basement wall guard drainage system and CleanSpace wall system recently installed. Lawn care and landscaping included in rent price. Minimum credit score of 700 is required to SCHEDULE a showing! No exceptions.