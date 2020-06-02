All apartments in Bensville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:29 PM

8824 COTTONGRASS STREET

8824 Cottongrass Street · (301) 870-1717
Location

8824 Cottongrass Street, Bensville, MD 20603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2404 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
VIEW THE 3D Tour of this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house. . Kitchen has breakfast area, island cook top, wall oven and wall microwave. Wood fireplace in family room. Separate dining room, living room. Two tier deck with access from living room and basement. Master bedroom with dressing area, walk in closet. Master bathroom has two vanities, soaking tub, shower. Large second bathroom with dual entry. Laundry in unfinished basement. Carpets are new. Basement wall guard drainage system and CleanSpace wall system recently installed. Lawn care and landscaping included in rent price. Minimum credit score of 700 is required to SCHEDULE a showing! No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have any available units?
8824 COTTONGRASS STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have?
Some of 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8824 COTTONGRASS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET offer parking?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have a pool?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8824 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
