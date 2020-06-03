All apartments in Bensville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

8798 COTTONGRASS STREET

8798 Cottongrass Street · No Longer Available
Location

8798 Cottongrass Street, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This a beautiful, Very Spacious 3 Level Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3. 5 Baths. Main Level has a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office/Den, a Huge Eat-In Kitchen and a Family Room with a Fireplace. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Suite with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bath. Master Bath has Dual Vanities, a Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower Stall. 3 Additional Bedrooms are well-proportioned and a Hall Bath. Basement Has Recessed Lighting, a Full Bath and Walk-Out to the Back Yard. Close to Joint Base Andrews, DC, National Harbor, Naval Base, Boling. Shopping and Restaurants are nearby. Application fee $75/adult. Minimum requirements: Rent should be less than 40% of income, credit score 640+, great rental history, pets are case-by-case and under 40 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have any available units?
8798 COTTONGRASS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have?
Some of 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8798 COTTONGRASS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET offer parking?
No, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have a pool?
No, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8798 COTTONGRASS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

