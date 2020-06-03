8798 COTTONGRASS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This a beautiful, Very Spacious 3 Level Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3. 5 Baths. Main Level has a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office/Den, a Huge Eat-In Kitchen and a Family Room with a Fireplace. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Suite with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bath. Master Bath has Dual Vanities, a Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower Stall. 3 Additional Bedrooms are well-proportioned and a Hall Bath. Basement Has Recessed Lighting, a Full Bath and Walk-Out to the Back Yard. Close to Joint Base Andrews, DC, National Harbor, Naval Base, Boling. Shopping and Restaurants are nearby. Application fee $75/adult. Minimum requirements: Rent should be less than 40% of income, credit score 640+, great rental history, pets are case-by-case and under 40 lbs.