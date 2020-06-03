8798 COTTONGRASS STREET

Amenities
This a beautiful, Very Spacious 3 Level Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3. 5 Baths. Main Level has a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office/Den, a Huge Eat-In Kitchen and a Family Room with a Fireplace. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Suite with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Walk-In Closet and Master Bath. Master Bath has Dual Vanities, a Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower Stall. 3 Additional Bedrooms are well-proportioned and a Hall Bath. Basement Has Recessed Lighting, a Full Bath and Walk-Out to the Back Yard. Close to Joint Base Andrews, DC, National Harbor, Naval Base, Boling. Shopping and Restaurants are nearby. Application fee $75/adult. Minimum requirements: Rent should be less than 40% of income, credit score 640+, great rental history, pets are case-by-case and under 40 lbs.