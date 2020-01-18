3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

LOW ELECTRIC BILLS - Owners pay the monthly solar panels lease and the HOA fees! This home is spotless and shows like a model! Built in 2014 this gorgeous 4BR 3 1/2 bath home includes hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful morning room off the kitchen and a large family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Main level also features a formal living room, dining room and powder room. Upper level has a large master suite with a spa bathroom and walk in closet. There is also a laundry room, a full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms located on the upper level. Basement has a finished recreation room a large storage room and a full bathroom. Home is located in the Brentwood/Linden Grove neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient location for commuters to DC, VA, and local military bases.