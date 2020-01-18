All apartments in Bensville
3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE

3508 Linden Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Linden Grove Drive, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
hot tub
LOW ELECTRIC BILLS - Owners pay the monthly solar panels lease and the HOA fees! This home is spotless and shows like a model! Built in 2014 this gorgeous 4BR 3 1/2 bath home includes hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful morning room off the kitchen and a large family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Main level also features a formal living room, dining room and powder room. Upper level has a large master suite with a spa bathroom and walk in closet. There is also a laundry room, a full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms located on the upper level. Basement has a finished recreation room a large storage room and a full bathroom. Home is located in the Brentwood/Linden Grove neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient location for commuters to DC, VA, and local military bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 LINDEN GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

