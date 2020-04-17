3424 LINDEN GROVE DR

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful and large Single Family House for rent in the Brentwood/Linden Grove subdivision of Waldorf. huge master suite oasis upstairs along with 3 good size bedrooms, a second large bathroom, and laundry room. on the main level there is a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room and breakfast room overlooking a peaceful and serene view of a conservation area. Downstairs is a huge basement with a very large rec room area, a full bathroom, and a room perfect for a man-cave.Available April 1, 2020. Please note, photos are from a previous listing.