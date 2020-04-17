All apartments in Bensville
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

3424 LINDEN GROVE DR

3424 Linden Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Linden Grove Drive, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and large Single Family House for rent in the Brentwood/Linden Grove subdivision of Waldorf. huge master suite oasis upstairs along with 3 good size bedrooms, a second large bathroom, and laundry room. on the main level there is a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room and breakfast room overlooking a peaceful and serene view of a conservation area. Downstairs is a huge basement with a very large rec room area, a full bathroom, and a room perfect for a man-cave.Available April 1, 2020. Please note, photos are from a previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have any available units?
3424 LINDEN GROVE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
Is 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3424 LINDEN GROVE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR offers parking.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have a pool?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have accessible units?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 LINDEN GROVE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
