Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS IS AN AMAZING HOME. WELL CARED FOR AND NUMEROUS UPGRADES. 3 FULLY FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM. NEW TREX DECK ON THE BACK OF THE HOUSE ALONG WITH A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. HOME IS ALSO ON THE MARKET FOR SALE.