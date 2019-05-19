All apartments in Bensville
Bensville, MD
1980 Yorkshire Court
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

1980 Yorkshire Court

1980 Yorkshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Yorkshire Lane, Bensville, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful and spacious home on private, end of cul de sac, wooded lot, near pond. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk-in closest. Open floor plan with plenty of storage. Eat-in-kitchen adjacent to family room. Formal living and dining room with formal office. Finished basement with additional room, wet bar and full bathroom. Relax after a long day on large front porch or expansive deck facing the woods or the community pond. New elementary school opening for 2019-20 school year. Great neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have any available units?
1980 Yorkshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 1980 Yorkshire Court have?
Some of 1980 Yorkshire Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Yorkshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Yorkshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Yorkshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 Yorkshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 1980 Yorkshire Court offers parking.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 Yorkshire Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have a pool?
No, 1980 Yorkshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have accessible units?
No, 1980 Yorkshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 Yorkshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 Yorkshire Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1980 Yorkshire Court has units with air conditioning.
