1980 Yorkshire Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful and spacious home on private, end of cul de sac, wooded lot, near pond. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk-in closest. Open floor plan with plenty of storage. Eat-in-kitchen adjacent to family room. Formal living and dining room with formal office. Finished basement with additional room, wet bar and full bathroom. Relax after a long day on large front porch or expansive deck facing the woods or the community pond. New elementary school opening for 2019-20 school year. Great neighbors.