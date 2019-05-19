1980 Yorkshire Court

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home on private, end of cul de sac, wooded lot, near pond. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Large walk-in closest. Open floor plan with plenty of storage. Eat-in-kitchen adjacent to family room. Formal living and dining room with formal office. Finished basement with additional room, wet bar and full bathroom. Relax after a long day on large front porch or expansive deck facing the woods or the community pond. New elementary school opening for 2019-20 school year. Great neighbors.