January 15 2020

925 Lynham Court

925 Lynham Court · No Longer Available
Location

925 Lynham Court, Bel Air North, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Sparkling townhome in Brentwood Park! Right around the corner from Ma & Pa Trail. This home features an updated kitchen with tile floors, wood laminate throughout the living room and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout the interior and the deck as well. It has a fully fenced back yard with 6 ft privacy fence. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with shower and all bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Lots of natural light from the hallway skylight. Large laundry/storage room in basement with new washer/dryer. Partially finished lower level, great for a family room. Rent includes water, trash/recycling collection, snow removal and front yard maintenance. Bel Air school district. Bus stop right at the end of the street with Red Pump Elementary within walking distance. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Good rental references or previous home ownership. 650 or better TransUnion. Please TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Lynham Court have any available units?
925 Lynham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 925 Lynham Court have?
Some of 925 Lynham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Lynham Court currently offering any rent specials?
925 Lynham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Lynham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Lynham Court is pet friendly.
Does 925 Lynham Court offer parking?
No, 925 Lynham Court does not offer parking.
Does 925 Lynham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Lynham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Lynham Court have a pool?
Yes, 925 Lynham Court has a pool.
Does 925 Lynham Court have accessible units?
No, 925 Lynham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Lynham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Lynham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Lynham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Lynham Court does not have units with air conditioning.

