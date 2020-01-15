925 Lynham Court

Amenities

Sparkling townhome in Brentwood Park! Right around the corner from Ma & Pa Trail. This home features an updated kitchen with tile floors, wood laminate throughout the living room and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout the interior and the deck as well. It has a fully fenced back yard with 6 ft privacy fence. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with shower and all bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Lots of natural light from the hallway skylight. Large laundry/storage room in basement with new washer/dryer. Partially finished lower level, great for a family room. Rent includes water, trash/recycling collection, snow removal and front yard maintenance. Bel Air school district. Bus stop right at the end of the street with Red Pump Elementary within walking distance. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Good rental references or previous home ownership. 650 or better TransUnion. Please TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule an appointment.